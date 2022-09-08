CareFlight transports two after early morning crash

ANSONIA — On Sept. 8, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Fire, and Careflight were dispatched to the area of US Route 127 and State Route 47 in reference to an accident with injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 Kia Forte driven by Jessica Hernandez, 19, of Union City was traveling west on State Route 47 at US Route 127. Ms. Hernandez failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign traveling into the path of a white 2010 Mack Semi truck driven by James Taggart, 45, of Richmond, Ind., that was traveling South on US Route 127.

Ms. Hernandez and her front seat passenger Ana Vilma, 23, of Union City had to be extricated from their vehicle by Ansonia Fire. Ms. Hernandez and Ms. Vilma were transported to Miami Valley by Careflight. Taggart was treated and released at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office