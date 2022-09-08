Ward featured at quarterly luncheon

GREENVILLE — OSU Extension, Darke County Soil and water, and Darke County Farm Service Agency are excited to continue their quarterly luncheons with Barry Ward, OSU Extension’s leader for Production Business Management and Director of the OSU Income Tax School.

Ward brings an annual land values and cash rent publication, a biannual custom rates publication, and crop budgets for the coming year.

Join them on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at La Carreta, 725 Sweitzer St., Greenville, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hear Ward speak on the 2023 crop production budgets.

Meals are available for purchase. RSVP to Taylor Dill at [email protected] or 937-548-5215.