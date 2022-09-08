Lady Wave soccer loses road game at Butler

Drew Terhall

VANDALIA — Greenville girls’ soccer falls to 1-5 on the season after losing 11-0 at Butler High School on Sept. 7. Butler is now 5-0 on the season.

“The team played with great energy and effort, but just could not match Butler’s speed and skill level,” head coach Dave Ernst said.

Three players for Butler scored multiple goals. Brooklynn Bolender, Norah Neely and Samantha Rosenkranz each scored two goals.

Greenville freshman Rachel Wright continues to have an impressive start to her Greenville career in goal. Ernst said his freshman goalie had 20 saves in the game. She currently leads the MVL in saves with 79 saves on the season.

The Lady Wave will have another road game on Sept. 12 at Brookville. Game is set for a 7 p.m. start.

