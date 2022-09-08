Divinity Trio to sing in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Divinity Trio is coming to Greenville for an evening of gospel music and praise. The group comes from Greenfield, Ind. and has a great blend of harmony and a genuine Christian love that shines through their music.

Johnny Dodrill sings the baritone part, his son Jonathan Dodrill sings lead and Tony Brown is their tenor singer. Each member of the Divinity Trio has been singing gospel music all their lives and now happily join together to travel and follow God’s calling through testimony and song.

Triumphant Christian Center will host The Divinity Trio Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m., The church is located at 1129 South Town Court, Greenville.