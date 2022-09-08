St. Peter’s homecoming celebration

VERSAILLES — “Come to the church in the wildwood, come to the church in the dale.” These words from the old hymn seem to speak to many people in the area.

As autumn approaches, so does the ringing of a familiar church bell. The congregation of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, located in rural northern Darke County between the hamlet of Webster and the village of Versailles, disbanded some 107 years ago. Yet descendents of that pioneer congregation and many others who love a simpler time, or are fascinated by history, come to this little church once again. Perhaps it is the lure of hearing those old hymns, sung to the music of the pump organ. Perhaps it is the reunion of old friends and family that are drawn back each year to their roots.

Perhaps it is the reunion of old friends and family that are drawn back each year to their roots. Perhaps it is to walk through the manicured cemetery where so many pioneers were laid to rest. Or perhaps it is just to hear that old bell ring out across the countryside just one more time.

Whatever the attraction, everyone is invited to celebrate the pioneer heritage as they gather again on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Alliyah Greaver, an ordained Lutheran minister who is currently serving the congregation of St. John Lutheran, Greenville, will lead the service of remembrance. Janet Weimer will be the organist.

A freewill offering will be taken to help maintain this structure, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. “Please accept this invitation from the trustees of St. Peter’s to join them for this special homecoming celebration and reception.