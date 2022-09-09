Harvest of Quilts is Sept. 23-24

GREENVILLE — The annual Harvest of Quilts quilt show will be held Sept. 23-34 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Youth Building. The show will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. In addition to the many beautiful quilts on display, the show will feature many vendors.

The annual show is presented by the Towne Squares Quilt Club.

This year’s charity quilt was created in 2020 before COVID. It was pieced and sewn together by Toni Heggie, Mary Brown and Kathy Street. The quilt is all machine pieced but embroidered and machine quilted. It titled, “Quilted Village.”

This year’s quilt show chairman is Pam Mahorney.