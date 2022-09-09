Local Briefs

Board of DD to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

Hoffman UM craft show

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the church activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Reservations for booth spaces are now being accepted. To reserve a space or for more information, call Tina at 937-719-3245.

Charger alumni night at Edison State

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Sept. 23 home volleyball game versus conference rival Cuyahoga Community College.

All who register to attend the Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night will receive free admittance to the game, food and drinks, and Edison State merchandise. The event will start at 6 p.m. in the Charger Gymnasium Pavilion Suite Box. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Contact the Office of Alumni Engagement to register by emailing [email protected] or calling 937.778.7969.

Record Commission meeting

GREENVILLE — The Record Commission for the City of Greenville will hold their second meeting for 2022 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1:30 p.m., in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Free sign language class

GREENVILLE — Have you wanted to learn basic Sign Language but didn’t know where to go or how to get started? Classes are being offered for eight weeks beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 – 8 p.m., PleasantView Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg – Pitsburg Road (two miles south of Gettysburg).

Classes are free but you must register with your name, address and phone number at [email protected]

This is a great way to learn in a relaxed and comfortable setting.