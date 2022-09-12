Baker to be tried for murder

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The state added an additional two charges to Baker’s indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to the new three count indictment in court on Monday. Baker is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20.

Baker, originally being held on a one count indictment or tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, is now being held and tried on a three count indictment. Count two is an unclassified case titled murder, and count three is abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree.

Count one holds up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, all of which is not mandatory. Count two could result in 15 years to life and up to a $20,000 fine, and count three holds a year incarceration and a $,2500 fine. Baker faces a combined total of zero to life, plus four years in prison and anywhere from zero to $32,500 in fines.

During his arraignment, Baker entered a not guilty plea and the court will appoint a lawyer for him. His bond was set at $150,000, and if Baker is able to post bond, he will be subjected to wearing a house arrest bracelet. The pretrial date is set for Oct. 13.

