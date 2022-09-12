Local Briefs

Utilities Committee meets

GREENVILLE — The Utilities Committee (Chairman Godwin, Vice Chainnan Norris, and Member Brown) will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m., in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, The committee will discuss the study for a master meter and back flower preventer for the three trailer courts within the city.

Pot Pie dinner planned

HOLLANSBURG — The Hollansburg American Legion will serve a Chicken-Pot-Pie Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. until sold out.

The menu includes old-fashioned chicken pot-pie, mashed potatoes, your choice of green beans or corn, cole slaw or applesauce cake or pie and a drink.

Carryout is available and everyone is welcome. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

GHS Class of 1959

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1959 will have its monthly luncheon on Sept. 23, noon, at the Double M Diner in the Palace, use the Fifth Street entrance.