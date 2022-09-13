Dr. Yount named to OAFP board

Arcanum Family Physician Elected to AAFP and OAFP Leadership Positions

ARCANUM — Heidi Yount, MD, of Arcanum, was recently appointed to the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians’ (OAFP) Board of Directors as West Central Regional Director. In this role, Dr. Yount will represent the family physicians in this region of Ohio, while advocating for their needs and goals as members of the OAFP.

Dr. Yount is a family physician at Family Health Services of Darke County, a rural Federally Qualified Health Center in Greenville, where she practices full spectrum family medicine, including obstetrics and newborn nursery.

This April, Dr. Yount represented the OAFP as an Ohio delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) National Conference of Constituency Leaders (NCCL), the AAFP’s premier policy development event for underrepresented constituencies. She and the other NCCL delegates wrote, debated, and voted on resolutions related to medical practice and patient health. Dr. Yount served as a women physician representative and was elected as co-convener of the woman physician delegation for the 2023 NCCL.

Dr. Yount is the current secretary of the Wayne Healthcare Medical Executive Committee and is a preceptor for the OAFP Foundation’s Leroy A. Rodgers, MD, Preceptorship Program, which affords medical students the opportunity to explore the diverse and rewarding realities of family medicine through a four-week rotation during the summer between the first and second year of medical school.

Dr. Yount received her medical degree from the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency in 2011 at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.