Union City will host Fiesta

UNION CITY, Ind. — Join Union City, Ind. for its second annual Union City Fiesta Arts & Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1:30-10 p.m., at Union City’s Artisan Crossing Park, 329 West Pearl St.

This free event will celebrate Latin-American culture and entertainment. All ages are welcome to come and enjoy the festivities.

Come enjoy the live music, salsa dancing, several contests, traditional dancing, and the most delicious dishes and drinks from around the hemisphere.

At 3 p.m. catch CherryBomb, the nation’s hottest Joan Jett tribute band. There will be live music until 10 p.m.

Interested vendors should contact Janette Escobar at [email protected]