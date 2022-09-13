Fall fun activities in the Arcanum area

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

It’s September! You know what that means…. Brumbaugh Fun/Fruit Farm is open. Their first day open was Saturday, Sept. 10 but they will be open every weekend for the next couple of months and you can enjoy their home-grown peaches and apples. Apple Cider Slushes and pumpkin cookies are also back. Come join in on the fun at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road, Arcanum. They are open Saturdays from 11-7 and Sundays from 12-7. Questions? Call 937-692-8084.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites the community to join them for their upcoming Heirloom Workshop with Hannah Wiest. Please plan to bring an heirloom with you on Saturday, Sept. 17 when Hannah will be available to make suggestions, answer your questions, and provide resources on the best storage practices and materials to use. Hannah will also be presenting a program at 2 p.m. on this subject. Stop in anytime with your treasured item between 1–5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. If you have family pieces that you are especially fond of and want to know the best way to store them plan to attend Saturday afternoon.

The Arcanum Opera House will also be hosting an open house event, Got Ghost? Are we Haunted, that afternoon as well from 1-5 p.m. The Arcanum Opera House is located at 104 W. South Street in town. There will be tours, two paranormal investigations, and a psychic reading, a Victorian séance and paranormal paraphernalia display, spirit photography/photo booth and complimentary popcorn, and more.

The Village of Arcanum will be holding their second annual Purple Heart Ceremony on Sept. 17. The event will begin with a Purple Heart Golf Cart Parade at 11 a.m. Lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the school parking lot. The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Arcanum VFW Post 4161 at 11:30 a.m. Arcanum VFW Post Commander, Kevin Mallonee, will serve as the speaker at the event. He will be giving a speech on the honor and history of the Purple Heart Medal. The VFW will have lunch options available for purchase immediately following the Ceremony. The VFW is located at 311 South Albright Street.

Make plans to attend this year’s Harvest Extravaganza. This year there will be over 75 local vendors. The Extravaganza will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 24th and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5207 Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road, Greenville. Along with shopping, come enjoy tasty treats from local food trucks and vendors, live Bluegrass music with Tony Hale and Blackwater on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and The Bluegrass Ramblers from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. This innovative market provides rustic gifts, furniture, and home décor all in one vibrant place. Vendors have a lot of vintage styles found at the market ranging from farmhouse to industrial and from mid-century to primitive. Handmade goods include jewelry, imaginative home décor, spa-style bath goodies, candles, mums, pumpkins and all things fall and Christmas. Each booth is set up like a miniature shop with a distinct and creative style. There will be a variety of food, including sandwiches, charcuterie boards, wood fired pizza and breadsticks, fried chicken, sweet treats, kettle corn, and baked goods, will be available at the market, along with lots of other treats. All parking donations go to Pleasant Hill Church of God. Come out to the country and enjoy an afternoon of shopping and support your local community. The event is hosted by the Mason Jar Candle Company.

All are welcome to a Community Dinner at Faith United Methodist Church, located at 101 E. South Street, Arcanum on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Carry-out will be available. Donations will be accepted but not expected. Questions? Call the church office at 937-692-8934.

Thank you to the Arcanum Garden Club for the fall decorations uptown in the corner flower pots. A simple thank you does not seem enough for all this club does for our community. We are very fortunate to have them look after so many areas of the parks and downtown areas year after year.

The Arcanum Alumni Association is looking for volunteers from the classes of 1998 and 1973 to join the Arcanum Alumni Association Advisory Committee. Next spring’s alumni event will be on April 15th. Honored classes will be the 25-year class (1998) and the 50-year class (1973). Please email Vickie Rhodehamel if you are interested in helping to plan the event at [email protected] or text me at 937-423-3763. The Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church to begin next year’s planning.

“September days have the warmth of summer in their briefer hours, but in their lengthening evenings a prophetic breath of autumn.” ~ Rowland E. Robinson

“Happily we bask in this warm September sun, which illuminates all creatures.” ~ Henry David Thoreau