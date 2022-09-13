Art Guild accepting entries for show

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is reviving its tradition of hosting an annual Fine Art Show. This year’s show will be held the first week of October at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville in conjunction with Darke DD. Awards will be determined by a “People’s Choice” vote. The prize categories will include first through third place in the amounts $300, $200, and $100, respectively, as well as first through third place for a various abilities category in the amounts $100, $75, and $50, respectively, and numerous honorable mention prizes in cash and gift certificates. A special award will be given for the best “Park” themed art for $100 which will be judged by Jessica Shafer from Darke DD.

The decision to host a People’s Choice Art Show came after careful consideration from the group.

“After not having a show for the past several years, it was a good time to assess our situation and try something new. We hope that allowing the public to vote on the prizes will get more people from the community interested in viewing the artwork on display,” shared Jennifer Overholser, Art Guild president.

The People’s Choice show is being modeled after the Hoffman Art Show, which has been held successfully in West Milton for 15 years.

The Greenville Art Guild would like to thank all the sponsors for their support to make this show possible:

GOLD SPONSORS ($300+): The Jordan Agency, Dr. Tom & Suzanne Brown

SILVER SPONSORS ($200+): Hittle’s GMC, Steve & Eileen Litchfield

BRONZE SPONSORS ($100+): Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Troutwine Auto Sales, Park National Bank

OTHER DONATIONS AND GIFT CERTIFICATES: Catering by Michael James ($300 Purchase), Granny’s Corner Frame Shop ($100 GC), Medicine & More ($100 GC), Wieland Jewelers ($50 GC), Greenville National Bank ($75), Double M Diner ($75 GC), Dave Knapp Ford ($75), Johnston Chiropractic ($50), Regina Whipp in Memory of Rita Orr ($25).

Artists interested in participating can still join the fun. The postmark deadline to submit an entry into the show is Sept. 16. The fee is $15 for Art Guild Members and participants in the Various Abilities Category, or $25 for non-guild members. The fee allows up to three original pieces to be entered into the show. Entry forms and guidelines can be requested by emailing Jennifer Overholser at [email protected] All artwork must be dropped off at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road on Oct. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Photography will not be accepted into this show.

Voting and viewing for the show will be as follows: Thursday, Oct. 6, 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must be 16 years or older to vote. One vote per person.

A reception and awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 1-3 p.m. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend the reception and enjoy the work created by talented local artists. Light refreshments will be available.