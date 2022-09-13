Ghost Walk actors needed

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts is in need of actors to tell spooky tales during the organization’s annual Ghost Walk event that will take place Halloween weekend; the walk in downtown Greenville will be Friday, Oct. 28, and the Cemetery Walk in Greenville Union Cemetery happens Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Those taking on a role for the downtown walk can opt to only participate on Friday, while actors for the Cemetery Walk will be expected to fill slots both Saturday and Sunday. According to Ghost Walk Director Michael Bitner, roles are available for actors of all ages. “DCCA will supply the story, but actors are free to adapt the script to meet their own needs and standards, as long as the ghostly tale remains intact,” he explained.

DCCA’s Ghost Walk has been a local Halloween season staple for the almost two decades, drawing hundreds of participants who move from site to site to hear local lore of the unknown and/or unexplained. DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan invites anyone who would enjoy being integral to this fun-filled event to contact her at 937-548-0908, email [email protected] or by visiting DCCA’s website www.DarkeCountyArts.org.