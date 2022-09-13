DCCA Fourth Avenue at local high schools

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts opens its 2022-2023 Arts In Education series with a cappella quartet Fourth Avenue performing in all area high schools during the week of Sept. 19. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA has proudly presented high quality professional artists to students in all grades of every local school at no charge to the students for the past 39 years, and looks forward to continuing this enriching program for years yet to come.

DCCA Artistic Director David Warner calls Fourth Avenue “legendary in the a cappella universe,” stating that the group’s incredible harmonies are enhanced by their outrageous humor and high energy approach, making the group a popular attraction nationally and internationally. Consisting of bass Jim Brown, tenors Matt Cunningham and Ryan Holway, and baritone Scott Dawson, Fourth Avenue has received accolades and awards acknowledging the artistic excellence the group has maintained for over twenty-five years.

DCCA’s schedule of AIE presentations continues with singer Luke McMaster performing at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall for junior high students Oct. 19 and 20. Tasha Stielstra and her sled dogs will visit area fourth through six graders Oct. 24 through 28; Cincinnati Children’s Theatre production Seussified Christmas Carol will travel to the schools to entertain kindergarten through third graders to close the AIE season Dec. 5 though 9.

Sponsors for this program are Park National Bank, Bach to Rock, Greenville Federal, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Edison State Community College, Jordan Insurance Agency, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Family Health, Greenville Rotary, the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Ami McClurkin Fund of the Darke County Foundation, the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust, and the Harry D. Stephens Memorial. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. These engagements are also supported by Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community; additionally, DCCA membership fees support all of the organization’s programming.

DCCA’s performance schedule for Arts In Education programs is arranged in cooperation with the schools; for more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org.