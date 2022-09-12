Darke County heavily represents at Blackhawk Invite.

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — A handful of high schools and middle schools participated in the Blackhawk Invite at Chenoweth Trails on Sept. 10.

The run through the wilderness started with the high school girls. Mississinawa Valley’s own Taylee Woodbury finished first overall with a time of 21:23.6. Arcanum runner Brooklyn Miras finished second with a time of 21:36.4. Rounding out the top three is Tessa Fine from Greenville with a time of 21:59.

Arianne Garrison of Arcanum and Jadyn Norris of Greenville finished fourth and fifth respectively.

For Ansonia, Olivia Creager was their highest placed runner, finishing in seventh. She ran for a time of 24:27.9. For Bradford, Megan Wood was their highest placed runner, finishing 11th. She ran for a time of 26:09.7.

As a team, Arcanum finished in first place with five runners finishing in the top 15. Greenville finished second and Mississinawa Valley finished third. Bradford finished in fourth.

The high school boys were up after the girls. Ansonia’s Matthew Lee finished first with a time of 17:59.2. Owen Canan of Bradford finished in second with a time of 18:38.8. Trey Rammel from Greenville rounded out the top three with a time of 18:53.1.

Ashton Paul finished as the highest placed Arcanum runner at fifth with a time of 19:26.6. For Mississinawa Valley, Daniel Hartzell finished 22 with a time of 21:10.7. Chris Brinley of Tri-Village finished 23rd with a time of 21:33.

For the team finishes, Greenville finished in first place. Arcanum finished in second. Ansonia finished in third and Tri-Village finished in fourth.

The junior high kids were up after with the girls starting things off.

Ansonia’s London Reichert finished first with a time of 14:03.4. Greenville’s Clair Rammel finished second with a time of 14:09.8. Bradford’s Savannah Beachler finished third with a time of 14:19.7.

Ella Warren from Arcanum finished fourth with a time of 14:33. Tri-Village runner Addison Pipenger finished seventh with a time of 14:46.4. For Mississinawa Valley, Tenlee Woodbury finished eighth with a time of 15:08.2.

The junior high boys finished out the event. Dash Thacker of Arcanum finished first in the event with a time of 11:48.7.

Two Greenville boys finished second and third. Hayden Burns finished second with a time of 11:58.2 and Karr Hiestand finished third with a time of 12:47.5. Greenville had seven runners finish in the top 10.

For Tri-Village, Landen Frech finished ninth with a time of 14:10.1. Bradford’s Brendan Hansen finished 11th with a time of 14:38.2. For Ansonia, Brady Wright finished 15th with a time of 16:07.

Tri-Village will travel to Eaton on Sept. 17 for their next cross country meet. The rest of the teams will travel to Troy on Sept. 17 for the Troy Twilight Invitational. It will be a race under the lights on Saturday.

