WOAC teams compete in Jet Invite

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — Even with the golf season slowly coming to an end, there was time to fit in one more invitational in during the season. Franklin Monroe hosted the Jet Invite at Beechwood Golf Course on Sept. 10 as nine schools participated in the event.

Six schools from Darke County, all in the WOAC, played in the boys’ golf invite.

Arcanum won the event with a team score of 332. They beat out second place Newton, the top team in the WOAC, by eight points. The Trojans were led by the medalist of the event Graham Brubaker, who shot a 74. Will Brubaker finished second overall in the event with a 78. Aiden Psczulkoski shot an 85 and Nate Kessler shot a 95 to round out the team scoring. John Trittschuh shot an 100 and RJ Brothers shot a 103.

Tri-Village finished third in the event with a 352. CJ Osborne led the team with an 83. He tied for the sixth best score in the event. Kasen Hale shot a 90 and Trey Homan shot a 91. Wyatt Ketring rounded out the scoring with a 99. Ryder Brummett and Carter Finkbine finished with a 111 and 114 respectively.

Bradford finished fifth with a team score of 371. Dalton Branson led the team with an 88. Landon Wills shot a 91 and Landon Monnin shot a 95. Dalten Skinner finished out the team scoring with a 97. Treyl Manuel scored a 104 and Ryan Hocker scored a 132.

Host school Franklin Monroe finished sixth with a team score of 383. Brayden Cable led the team with an 82, tied for the fourth best score in the event. Chase Stebbins finished with a 96. Brandt Filbrun shot a 102 and Leo Kinnison shot a 103 to round out the team scoring. Matthew Hurley scored a 105 and Tanner Wyan scored a 124.

Ansonia finished one point behind Franklin Monroe with a 384 and finished seventh. Maverick Sanders led the team with a 93. Owen Locke and Devin McKenna finished with scores of 96 and 97 respectively. Garrett Brown and Byron Young both finished with a 98. Will Kammer scored a 108 to round out the team.

Mississinawa Valley finished eighth with a score of 388. Aron Hunt led the team with an 86, the ninth best score in the event. Aaron Hummel shot a 93 and Tanner Leichty shot a 98. Braden Wisner finished the team scoring with a 111. Thomas Gower finished with a 122 and Brandon Miller finished with a 123.

The teams will have about a week and a half left of matches before the WOAC tournament. The tournament will be held at Richmond Elks Lodge on Sept. 22.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]