China Garden to close on Sept. 25

GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25.

Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.

The restaurant originally opened in 1989 on South Broadway in the heart of downtown Greenville. Approximately 10 years ago, they moved to Wagner Avenue in what had previously been a Taco Bell.

“Business has been really good,” said Chui, “But, it is just me and my wife.”

The couple has made many friends and have had loyal customers over the past 30-plus years and Chui recognized it is their patronage that has helped them to continue to serve the community. He extended a heartfelt thank you to their customers for their loyalty.

