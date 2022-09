Golf score update

Here are the golf scores from Sept. 12:

Boys Golf:

Bradford defeated Mississinawa Valley 180-189

Bradford scores:

Landon Monnin – 42

Dalton Branson – 44

Dalten Skinner – 46

Treyl Manuel – 48

Landon Wills – 52

Ryan Hocker – 66

Mississinawa Valley scores:

Aron Hunt – 43

Thomas Gower – 49 (personal best)

Arcanum defeated National Trail 171-181

Arcanum scores:

Will Brubaker – 40

Graham Brubaker – 40

Aiden Psczulkoski – 45

John Trittschuh – 46

RJ Brothers – 52

Nate Kessler – 59

Dixie defeated Franklin Monroe 186-198

Tri-Village defeated Preble Shawnee 188-209

Ansonia defeated Tri-County North 197-222

Ansonia scores:

Garrett Brown – 47

Maverick Sanders – 49

Devin McKenna – 50

Byron Young – 51

Versailles defeated Marion Local

Girls Golf:

Tri-Village defeated Covington 184-243

Arcanum defeated National Trail 198-239 (team personal best)

Arcanum scores:

Brooke Anderson – 46

Belle Harleman – 49 (personal best)

Emma Rogers – 51

Kaylee Flatter – 52

Kylie Grieshop – 55

Zoe Monnin – 57

Versailles defeated Marion Local 192-215

Versailles scores:

Ella Porter – 42

Emma Garrison – 43

Lauren Wietholter – 49

Lauren Jay – 58

Gabby Dues – 62

Kara Milligan 65