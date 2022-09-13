GREENVILLE – Delphos Wireless celebrates grand opening of Cricket store in Greenville.

A Ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the newest Delphos Wireless Cricket store in Greenville. The store is located at 1371 Wagner Avenue Suite 8.

Delphos Wireless was established in 2001 as a Cricket Authorized Retailer with the vision to provide quality service to their customers.

“We’re confident that your experience with us will be a positive one, no matter what location you visit,” owner Hussen Kader Ortiz said. “We will help you find the right phone, the right plan, at the right price to fit your budget.”

As the carrier focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time, positive feedback from customers and independent reviewers shows Delphos Wireless the investments and improvements Cricket and Delphos Wireless have made in recent years are paying off.

“We are excited to welcome Delphos Wireless as a new member to the Chamber and to celebrate their grand opening,” said Peggy Emerson, Chamber president. ‘Cricket Wireless has recently been recognized by J.D. Power, ranking them highest for Purchase Experience and Customer Care in the MVNO segment. And that is something to be excited about.”

Visit the store during their regular business hours of 10 a.m to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.