Green Wave boys’ golf washes away West Carrollton

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — In the rainy weather conditions, the Greenville High School boys’ golf team defeated West Carrollton, 179-258, at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Ethan Sunsdahl shot a team and match leading 41. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 44. Bryce Blumenstock and Aidan Honeyman both shot a 47 to round out the team scoring.

Carson Good scored a 52 and Will Gettinger scored a 58.

The Green Wave are now 3-5 in conference play with a 4-6 overall record. They will face Northmont on the road on Sept. 15.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]