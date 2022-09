Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners

Below are the Maid-Rite sportsmanship winners from Greenville athletics:

Week of Aug. 29, 2022:

JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Braxton DePoy

7TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Harrison Riffell

8TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Tucker Cox-Helton

JR. HIGH VOLLEYBALL – Alyson Hamilton

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADING – Marcella Marlett

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL – Alaina Baughn

GIRLS SOCCER – Rachel Wright

BOYS SOCCER – Ross McRill

GIRLS TENNIS – Haylee Shuttleworth

GIRLS GOLF – Callee Moore

BOYS GOLF – Ethan Sunsdahl

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY – Lily Wisner

VARSITY FOOTBALL – Brock Short

RESERVE FOOTBALL – Ben Zehringer

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL – Owen Shaffer

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING – Kiera Lecklider