Soil Health Field Day planned

GREENVILLE — In recent years, soil health has become more and more enticing for producers. Managing soils is imperative for the longevity of farms. Though it can be difficult to know where to start other than your standard soil test.

Ohio State Extension Darke County is excited to offer a Soil Health Field Day on Sept. 29, 5-8 p.m. Jason Sneed the director of the Soil and Water Conservation District in Clinton county and Wilmington College Adjunct soils professor is coming to do a soil pit demo. He will show the soils we have, how to identify them and improve management.

In addition, Elizabeth Hawkins, Agronomic Systems Field Specialist will be speaking on Soil Health testing and Taylor Dill, Darke County Ag and Natural Resources Educator, will be speaking on the effect of cover crops on weed control.

The Field Day will be held at Aultman Farms on Horatio Harris Creek Road, near Stelvideo. For more information or to RSVP, contact Taylor Dill by Sept. 27 at [email protected] or 937-548-5215 for a head count for the meal.