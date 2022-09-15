Towne Squares hold annual Harvest of Quilts

GREENVILLE — Towne Squares Quilt Club will be presenting it’s 39th annual Harvest of Quilts Show on Sept. 23 and 24 in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Show hours are Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They will show both old and new quilts from club members as well as the community.

A special Quilters ’s Legacy Tribute will feature some of a collection of nearly a lifetime of quilts made by Luella Boeke from Mercer County.

In addition to showing quilts and quilted items, they will be selling raffle tickets for our 91” x 103”quilt Jacob’s Ladder. There will be door prizes, Vendor Mall, and their famous Country Store. Bring your scissors to be sharpened on Saturday (only), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Quilt Auction will begin at 1 p.m. The proceeds from this year’s Charity Quilt will benefit The Darke County Humane Society and The Randolph County Animal Shelter. Everyone is invited to join in on the bidding.

Two Day Admission to the show is $6. There is $1 off with a donation of one non-perishable food item. Donated food will be distributed to local food banks. Thanks to the community sponsors this year, Ansonia Lumber and McCabe Painting, Inc. for their support.

If you would like to show your quilt, they will be accepting quilts on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9-11 a.m. Please contact Pam Mahorney at 937-529-6915 with your questions.