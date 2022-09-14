Lady Tigers cruise in road win over St. John’s

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DELPHOS — Versailles High School girls’ golf defeated Delphos St. John’s at Delphos Country Club on Sept. 13, 211-257.

Versailles had five of their golfers shoot the top six scores in the match.

Ella Porter shot a 47 to lead the team. Lauren Jay shot a 52 and Gabby Dues shot a 54. Lauren Wietholter shot a 58 to round out the team scoring. Emma Garrison finished with the sixth best score of the match with a 62. There was a scoring issue with Kara Milligan’s score, so her score was invalid.

The Lady Tigers will play back at home on Sept. 15 to take on St. Henry High School.

