Commissioners discuss expense requests, certificate of appointment

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss expense requests and a certificate of appointment.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated Sept. 13, in the amount of the General Fund there is $17,736.46, and in the Outside General Fund there is $41,001.02. There is a grand total of $58,737.48 that was approved.

A transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Commissioners to cover the cost of maps; and title and waterway upgrades at the airport, and a transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Sheriff for equipment repair were approved. A total of $18,000 was transferred for the commissioners, and $1,400 was transferred for the Sheriff.

Service and lease agreements with Pivot Point Solution for the Darke County Auditor for a land use value calculator was approved. This is to provide an easy to use web based application to assist the client in generation of land use reports. The technology should increase office efficiencies and prove valuable assets through leveraging mapping and GIS technologies already being used. The total is $2,776.90.

A website service and license agreement with Pivot Point Solutions for the Darke County Auditor for Website Housing was also approved with the notion to provide a modern mobile optimized website for the auditor’s office. The website will provide public access to real estate information, sales, tax, and other property centric information. The project totals $12,000, and additional information can be found on the auditor website’s product description.

A certificate of appointment for an eligibility referral specialist 2 at the Darke County Job & Family Services was approved. The appointment is for the full time employment of Amanda Shepherd starting on Oct. 3.

An expense request for the Darke County Municipal Court with a total estimated cost of $760 was approved. The expense request is for Doug Henning and Trevor Collins to attend the Ohio Bailiffs and Court Officers Association (OBACOA) fall conference in Columbus.

