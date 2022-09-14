By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Diana M. Royer sentenced to two days in jail.

Royer, of Greenville, appeared before the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on allegations of noncompliance with her supervision terms for two cases with one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree, a count of misuse of credit cards, a felony of the fourth degree, and another count of theft from a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree.

State Prosecuting Assistant Deborah Quigley gave the facts about the original cases that Royer was on supervision for stating she took advantage of the elderly.

“The cases started in 2015. The defendant was convicted of a misuse of credit cards involving her working with elderly people and taking advantage of them,” Quigley said. “In 2020 there was another case. Theft from a protected class, and she was given 30 days in jail, again for conduct where she took advantage of and preyed upon elderly people.”

Royer violated the stipulation placed upon her by probation to not work with the elderly again. The state recommended she be sentenced to 180 days in jail. Her defense attorney Randall Breaden reminded the court this is the first time Royer has violated parole since 2015. He also stated the agreement to not work with the elderly was not ever court ordered, but it was a verbal discussion between her and the probation officer that turned into a misunderstanding.

Royer faced a maximum of nine months in prison, and a male victim was able to address the court regarding Royer’s case, and he stated she victimized his mother in one of her original cases and believed she should be punished to the full extent.

“Nearly eight years ago, Diana Royer stole, on several different occasions, from my 88 year old mother. Each time, my mother was sleeping at night in her home while under the care of her paid employee, Diana Royer,” The male said.

He continues to say after her felony conviction in 2015 in Shelby County where she stole over $6,000 from his mother, his family was hopeful she would never repeat those actions again. He said unfortunately she did and went on to have four felony convictions spread across Shelby and Darke Counties by stealing from the elderly who were under her paid care.

“Diana Royer needs some tough love from the court today,” the male said.

Multiple individuals, including Royer’s family, spoke on behalf of the case. Judge Hein reminded the court room the case today is not a matter of debating her past actions or if there is a new case being presented, but it is a matter of if she disrespected her parole officer and disobeyed restrictions placed before her during her probation.

Royer was sentenced to two days in jail for failure to comply, ordered to get a part time job away from elderly people, and to stay on community supervision.

Justin D. Thobe, 37, of West Manchester, denied allegations of noncompliance in regards to his supervision for the original charge of attempted domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree. The noncompliance allegations are centered around failure to report, testing positive for drugs, and failure to complete day reporting and other treatment.

Thobe faces a maximum of up to 10 months incarceration with jail time credit. He was given a bond of $5,000, and Thobe’s next court appearance will be Sept. 19.

Timothy H. Harsh, 44, of Greenville, was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He faced a maximum of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. The lawyers filed for a motion for intervention, and Harsh was awarded up to 60 months in the program with 50 hours of community service.

Anthony L. Foster, of Greenville, denied failing to notify a change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. He faces a maximum of 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. His trial is set for November.

Cory J. Miller, of Economy, Ind., appeared before the court Wednesday morning via video conference from the Wayne County Jail. Miller is currently serving time in jail for a case in Indiana, and the Indiana law violation is a violation of his supervision in Darke County for the original charge of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree..

Miller’s Parole Officer decided it was best to close the case because he is “bottled up” in an Indiana jail for a whole year. The consequence would be there is a conviction of Miller’s license which can hold a hefty impact on any future cases. Judge Hein agreed with closing the case saying there is no need to have Miller on supervision in both Ohio and Indiana. There is nothing further on this case.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]