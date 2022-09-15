Commissioners declare Sept. 17-23 as “Constitution Week”

Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the U.S. and it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary. It is asked our citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Framers of the constitution by protecting the freedoms guaranteed through this guardian of our liberties. The Ft. Greenville Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter attended the signing. Left to Right: Sandra King, Helen Wright, Betty Brodroick, and Shirley Hughes.