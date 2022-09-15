Versailles Village Council discusses memorandum and event dates

By Meladi Brewer

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss memorandum and event dates.

The council proclaimed Sept. 17 – 23 as Constitution Week. It is a way for citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Constitution by protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained. The Halloween Trick of Treat was also agreed upon to be hosted on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The council discussed a Municipal Services Facility Open-House and Tough-A-Truck event to be held on Sunday, Oct. 9. It will be a way for families and individuals to see the facility, watch a lineman do demonstrations, and get a feel for what the village lineman do for the community.

“We are very proud of the new facility and everything we have put into it,” Assistant Village Administrator Kyle Francis said.

Francis said the first week in October is known nationwide as Public Power Week as a way to celebrate public power. Versailles has a long storied history in public power and is constantly asked to promote their public power utility during this week.

“We saw this as an opportunity to do two things at once by opening the facility to the public so they can come see the facility and equipment, as well as, we would like to pull some electrical equipment out, set up a couple bucket trucks, and we’ve talked about having lineman doing climbing exercises up the practice pole,” Francis said.

This is a way to show the community lineman do climb. Though Versailles has bucket trucks, they are not always able to fit into the alleys and easements, so the linemen working have to climb the poles.

“Basically it is a very kid friendly environment, we want the kids to come, and we have talked about getting our rubber sleeves out and letting them try those on with a face shield. Make them look silly and help them realize what our guys go through every day,” Francis said.

Todd Dammeyer said he thinks it is a great idea, and unanimously the council agreed. They also agreed Oct. 9 would be a great time to host the event because it can happen before it gets too cold and just as summer activities are starting to slow.

Discussion of an electric extension at the request of Midmark Corporation was presented first by Francis, and a memorandum was presented at the meeting. Last fall, Midmark reached out asking to update the estimate and potential installation schedule for the second phase of an electric extension from Jackson Street/Progress Way north to the Village’s under-building of the AES transmission line near the Indian Creek Ball Diamond.

What led to this request was a car accident involving a motorist striking a village pole out of town knocked power out to the north Midmark Plant B service. This service provides power to nearly all of Midmark’s air compressors that supply air for automation, production, etc. to both Plant A and B. Due to the one circuit, power and production at Midmark was lost for an hour to an hour and a half before it was restored.

“However, this proposed loop only benefits Midmark and no other customers, thus Midmark was told if they wanted to move forward with that portion of the project, it would be 100 percent at their expense,” Francis said.

This new restored look would allow for faster electric restoration to the Midmark Plant B facility in the event of damage on Circuit 8. The total cost for the project is estimated at $163,404.13, and although Midmark is funding the project and is going to be invoiced, the Village Council will need to reappropriate funds from the electric fund, as “this was not a budgeted project,” Francis said.

“I see it as a good thing. It is going to benefit Midmark, and they are a larger and good customer,” Francis said.

Village Administrator Mike Busse pointed out that as the village grows, the village may see feedback from this new loop, but for now, there is no immediate payback.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 7 p.m., in the EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles with a Public Hearing at 6:50 p.m. regarding a CRA application for Kings Command.

