Versailles MusicFest honors veterans

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association sponsored the 2022 MusicFest at Heritage Park Sept. 10.

This all day event was free to the public and showcased local talent with special performances by the Versailles Community and VHS bands, Amplified Show Choir, The Demange Brothers, the Kim Kelly Orchestra, Ohio Mystery Band, Nightfall, and 8 Ball. The Versailles Music Boosters also provided food and nonalcoholic beverages.

To start the event, a tribute to the Veterans was given at this year’s Versailles MusicFest. The Honor Guard presented the colors while the Versailles Community band performed the Star-Spangled Banner followed by Taps and the Armed Forces Parade.

“We are so honored and so blessed to take this moment, especially as we approach 9/11, to honor the veterans and be a part of that,” Director Ken DeMange said. “It is my favorite, and I am so glad they are here and part of this event.”

The VHS Alumni Association donated a portion of the profits from this event to the Versailles High School scholarships, sports, arts, and clubs, as their mission is to strive to promote scholarship, leadership & fellowship among all Versailles High School Alumni.

The class of 1981 was also represented at the MusicFest with a group photo. In the past they have utilized the day of fellowship and music to host a class reunion, but this year they decided to just take a picture with those who were in attendance at the time.

By hosting the event outside, the crowd was able to be as sociable or anti-social as they please. Regardless of personal preference within social gatherings, everyone was able to come together for one purpose: entertainment and fun. All around it was a feel good atmosphere with good music and company.

To learn more about the VHS Alumni Association and all they do, you can find them on Facebook at Versailles High School Alumni Association.