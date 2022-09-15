DAR celebrates Constitution Week

GREENVILLE — Most Americans are well familiar with our country’s document, The “Declaration of Independence”, and our celebration of it every July 4th. However, an equally revered document is the “Constitution of the United States of America,” which is the Supreme law of this land. This September 2022 marks the 235th anniversary of the approval of the “Constitution of the United States,” a document that has stood the test of time and served as a model for numerous countries.

Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 brave men, delegates to the Constitutional Convention, who met for the last time to sign the document they had created. The U.S. Constitution reflects the vision, efforts, and enlightened leadership of these resolute group of patriots. It was through this that all those who are born in the U.S., or those who by naturalization, have become U.S. citizens, are recognized.

In celebration of this founding document, Daughters of the American Revolution initiated its observance in 1955, when the organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.

Constitution Week is an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life. The celebration’s goals to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787. The Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution, is the basis of the celebration.

Daughters of the American Revolution have been a foremost advocate for the awareness and promotion of Constitution Week. One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and even in numerous foreign countries. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more.

Fort GreeneVille DAR members are again recognizing Constitution Week with a display at both the Greenville Public Library, and the Garst Museum. Daughters of the American Revolution encourage everyone to observe this important day, September 17, in our nation’s history by stopping in at either of these displays. Along with the opportunity to this celebrate this great historical parchment, there will be a Constitution puzzle for visitors work on in the reference room of the library.