Sunshine 5K is Saturday in Greenville City Park

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 am. Entry fee is $25 (age 15 and over) or $5 (age 14 and under).

To register, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Or register in person on Sept. 17 beginning at 7 a.m. at Shelter 3 in the park. Free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 am.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a scenic course that winds mainly through Greenville Park and over the iconic swinging bridge. The event features free homemade cookies, fruit, drinks, and age-group awards. Free childcare is available, courtesy of the Greenville High School Careers with Children Program.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation and Bridges 2 College.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected]