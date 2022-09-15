Greenville girls’ soccer loses in close match to Stebbins

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave soccer team was a play away from a tie. They were two plays away from defeating Stebbins High School. In the end, Greenville lost to Stebbins 1-0 at Harmon Field on Sept. 14.

Head coach Dave Ernst said the team didn’t play with the same energy they played with in the past.

“Every game you have the opportunity to learn and get better for the next game. Tonight, we did not play as well as we could have and we need to bring the same intensity every game. We will learn from tonight and get better,” Ernst said.

It was tough for Greenville to play with high energy for the whole game. They spent most of the first half on offense. Stebbins did a nice job of making Greenville methodically move the ball towards the net.

The Lady Wave also had numerous chances at the goal on breakaways. They were able to get out in space and push the ball on the outside.

Greenville had many corners kicks as well to set up a play for a goal, they just couldn’t find the back of the net.

At one point during he first half, the goalie for Stebbins was out of position and left the goal nearly fully open. Greenville couldn’t get one to go as a Stebbins defenders made a play on the ball to force the Lady Wave into a throw in.

Stebbins one goal came in the first half off a free kick play. They were able to get a shot close to the goal and finish the kick with a goal.

The Greenville defense energized the team. After spending long periods of time on offense, the change to defense seemed to wake the team up.

Stebbins had some breakaways on offense, but the Greenville defense got down to the field to stop the runner before they could get a one-on-one opportunity with Greenville goalie Rachel Wright.

It was the same result in the second half, but Greenville kept Stebbins off the scoreboard.

Greenville is now 1-6-1 on the season and will look to change their fortunes on the road against Tippecanoe on Sept. 21. The Lady Wave will make their return to Harmon Field on Oct. 5 against Piqua.

