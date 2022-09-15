Record day for Greenville girls’ golf in win over Troy

Drew Terhall

TROY — It was a historic day for Greenville High School girls golf as the Lady Wave defeated Troy High School, 180-202, at Miami Shores Golf Course.

Kenna Jenkinson broke her own school record for nine holes with a score of 33. Lexi Slade had a personal best 41. Sofia Chrisman and Vera Cox scored a 53, a personal best for nine holes for both golfers.

Callee Moore and Taylor Trissel both shot a 62.

The Lady Trojans were led by Morgan Maxwell with a 46. Elise Hempker scored a 50. Emma Honeycutt and Cate Rehmert both shot a 53.

Ashta Patel had a 55 and Savannah Sharett had a 63.

The Lady Wave are now 7-2 on the season. They will host Sidney on Sept. 20 at Turtle Creek Golf Course for their next match.

