Influenza vaccine clinic set

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department will be hosting a walk-in flu vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 4-6 p.m., at the health department, 300 Garst Ave., Greenville. This clinic will operate while supplies last. No appointments are necessary.

For those unable to attend this clinic, walk-in flu vaccines are available for the whole month of October during business hours – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesdays 8 a.m.–5 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card with them. A copy will of the card will be made onsite and the insurance company will be billed. For any questions or additional information on this clinic, contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.