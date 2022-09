Ansonia kicks off Homecoming week on Monday, Sept. 19 with “Off to the Rodeo!” This year’s court includes (back row) Ian Schmitmeyer, Kinsey Hartzell, Ian Brown, Exzaviar Moody, Levi Gasper, Austin Obringer, Gabe Zumbrun, Kaylin Johnson, (front row) Madi Esser, Meghan Brown, Ariya Wickham, Marissa Shook.