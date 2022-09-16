VFW and auxiliary hold contests for students

GREENVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 7262 (VFWA) is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual scholarships and contests for kindergarten through high school students who may compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prize earnings.

Voice of Democracy contest is for high school students. This audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in a patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 9-12 grade students enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to their American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000 and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. Applications must be turned in to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262, 219 North Ohio St., Greenville, Ohio 45331 by midnight, Oct. 31, 2022. Before submitting an essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements on www.vfw.org.

Patriot’s Pen contest is for students in sixth through eighth grades. Students may enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level and the national first place winner wins $5,000. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay based on a patriotic theme. Entrants are due to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262, 219 North Ohio St., Greenville, Ohio 45331 by midnight, Oct. 31, 2022. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements on www.vfw.org.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. Learn more at www.vfw.org. The VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations. Our members are the relatives of those who served in a location of foreign conflict. They have nearly 470,000 members representing all 50 states, Panama, Guam and the Philippines who volunteer millions of hours and give millions of dollars to support veterans, military service personnel, their families and communities. Learn more at www.vfwauxiliary.org.