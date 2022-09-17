Local Briefs

Tri-County board meets

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:45 p.m., at the Tri-County Board Office, 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Bradford BOE meeting

BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.

Darke Co. Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Oct. 8. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $7 per person. The band will be Mike Willis. Food will be available, as will a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age.

For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664, or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044