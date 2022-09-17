Versailles girls’ golf keeps pace for MAC title with win over St.Henry

Drew Terhall

BRADFORD — Versailles High School girls’ golf ended MAC play with a 183-204 win over St. Henry High School.

Playing at Stillwater Golf Club, Emma Garrison led the team with a 41. Ella Porter was close behind with a 42. Gabby Dues shot a 49 and Lauren Jay shot a 51. Lauren Wietholter scored a 55 and Kara Milligan scored a 63.

For St. Henry, Audrey Wendel led her team with a 47. Courtney Rockwell and Grace Beyke both scored a 52. Lindsay Grieshop rounded out the team scoring with a 53. Lillia Rockwell shot a 57 and Rachel Hartings shot a 61.

The win created a three-way tie for the title of MAC champion with Coldwater and Minster. The MAC tournament winner will take the crown on Sept. 24 at Arrowhead Golf Course. The Lady Tigers will have a non-conference match before then on Sept. 20 against Troy High School to get themselves ready for the MAC tournament.

