Arcanum defeats Tri-County North behind strong defensive effort

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School football gets back on track with a home win over Tri-County North, 14-6.

The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Running back Jacob Rayburn scored the team’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run to go up 6-0. In the second quarter, running back Dakota Kendig scored on a 15-yard run and also got the two-point conversion to go up 14-0.

The Trojan defense only let up a 1-yard touchdown run to quarterback Logan Flory in the fourth quarter.

In the game, Arcanum gave up 187 yards rushing to Tri-County North. Running back Colten Vanwinkle ran for 101 yards. Flory finished with 71 yards rushing and had five yards passing.

Rayburn finished the game with 108 yards rushing on 28 attempts. Kending finished with 29 yards on five attempts.

Trojan quarterback Garrett Garno had an effective day for the Trojans. He went 3 for 4 passing with 15 yards. He ran the ball eight times for 66 yards.

The Trojans will start a daunting stretch of three games with a road trip to National Trail. Game is set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday.

