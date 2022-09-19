Sunshine Run is a huge benefit to residents

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Foundation could not have asked for a better morning to hold its 10th annual Sunshine Run on Saturday, Sept. 17. The weather was perfect, the crowd of participants was large, Greenville City Park was beautiful and there was excitement everywhere you turned.

According to Christy Prakel, executive director of the Darke County Foundation, the Sunshine Run received nearly 450 registrations for the event, and she expected close to 400 people to finish the course.

Although the run/walk is a fun event to bring the community together, it is what happens after the event that will put smiles on a lot of faces. Prakel said the event raises approximately $18,000 and will benefit thousands of Darke County residents.

The Sunshine Run has designated four beneficiaries to receive a majority of the funds. Teams have been established and those organizations try to recruit to help raise funds for their causes. This year’s teams were Team Addie Girl who raised funds for the Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Bridges 2 College, and Edison Foundation.

Prakel pointed out the event also supports several other organizations with additional proceeds.

What makes this event special, Prakel said, is “the opportunity for the community to enjoy a wellness event that is good for themselves and good for the community. What I notice is that everyone out here is smiling. It is just a happy event. People are joyful to come out and join with their family and friends, have some physical fitness in the park on a beautiful scenic course and then they come back and are excited about our homemade cookies.”

Homemade cookies have become a tradition of the run and volunteers bake close to a thousand cookies for participants to enjoy.

The Sunshine Run also presented 96 awards to winners at this year’s event and handed out 50 door prizes from local supporters.

The event would not be possible without volunteers and supporters. Prakel said, “We have about 20 volunteers. Our board of trustees is really the backbone of the organization and the force that brings this together. Our board of trustees is committed to serving the community and providing an enjoyable event and raising money for the residents of Darke County.”

Like the Daily Advocate/Early Bird on Facebook to see more pictures from this event.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]