Greenville High School Cross Country has strong performance at Ft. Loramie

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

FORT LORAMIE — The Greenville High School boys and girls cross country team competed in the Fort Loramie Cross Country Invitation on Sept. 13.

The boys’ team were the big winner as they finished first as a team. Trey Rammel finished fourth in the race with a time of 18:32.6. Joel Hayes and Noah Stevens finished tenth and eleventh in the race. Hayes had a time of 18:57.8 and Stevens had a time of 19:05.5.

The girls’ team finished third in the event. Tessa Fine placed third with a time of 20:59.6. Jadyn Norris finished 14th with a time of 23:14.7. To round out the top 25, Megan Lind and Libby Harter finished 24th and 25th respectively. Lind had a time of 24:32.2 and Harter had a time of 24:37.8.

The team will compete in the Troy Twilight Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 17. Races are set to start 6:30 p.m. with the junior high athletes. The high school portion will start at 7:45 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]