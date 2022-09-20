AES announces Energy Innovation Challenge

DAYTON — The AES Corporation (AES), a Fortune 500 global energy company, is excited to announce the 2022 AES Energy Innovation Challenge. The Challenge is a competition that brings together teams of students from diverse backgrounds to create and present a solution to a relevant problem the energy industry is facing. Not only are they looking to challenge aspiring energy professionals, but they are also interested in exploring undiscovered solutions. Team application deadline is Sept. 23.

The prize-based competition is an exciting opportunity for students to gain the real-world experience, skills, and insights required to help accelerate the responsible energy transition upon graduation; all while networking with leaders from a global Fortune 500 company leading the transformation to smarter, greener energy future.

Details about the competition:

Team Requirements

* Students must form their own teams

* 3-5 students per team

* At least two different undergraduate or graduate disciplines represented

* All participants must be enrolled in a graduate degree or equivalent program and attend the same academic institution

Prizes

* 1st Place: Interview conversation for each team member, $10k cash prize, $1,000 donation to charity of choice

* 2nd Place: Interview conversation for each team member, $5k cash prize, $1,000 donation to charity of choice

* All participants: Student memberships to industry organizations, networking events with AES professionals

Competition Timeline Team application deadline

* Application process opened Aug. 30

* Team application deadline – Sept. 23

* First round presentations – Oct. 13 & 14

* Final round presentations – Oct. 28

Visit aes.com/innovation-challenge for more information Last year’s winners were an all-female team from Johns Hopkins University. The team focused on decommissioning a Virginia-based coal power plant and replacing the lost capacity with offshore wind facilities. The proposal included the development of a gravity energy storage tower alongside a wind blade recycling facility. They reasoned that gravity energy storage was an essential component of their solution since it complimented the intermittent nature of renewable energy and ensured future grid reliability.