Tamplin joins EverHeart Hospice team

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Melissa Tamplin as an After Hours RN. Tamplin has experience as an EMT with credentials ACTS, Trauma Certification, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). She received her LPN training from Miami Jacobs Career College and received her credential as a Certified Hospice and Palliative LPN. Later she received her RN from Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie, Ind.

An experience caring for a patient at the end of her life inspired Tamplin to choose a career in hospice.

“She was a lovely patient,” explained Tamplin. “She was an author who told me all about the books she wrote.” According to Tamplin, the family was amazing and had so much love for her. The desire to be helpful and show this same compassion for her patients inspired Tamplin to work with EverHeart Hospice.

“I pride myself on being a nurse and always being the best I can be for any patient who I care for,” she shared.

Tamplin’s family includes her spouse of 18 years, Matthew, children Hannah, Lyla, and Trinity, and pet dogs Sammie, an Australian Shepard, and Cody, a mutt.

In her spare time, Tamplin enjoys spending time with her husband and children, hiking, and going to new places. She also loves movies, playing board games, and card games.

