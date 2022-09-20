By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Ethan T. Albert pleads guilty to reduced charges.

Albert, 56, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the reduced but related offense of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Originally the charge was titled burglary, a felony of the third degree, and the offense occurred on May 2 of this year.

Albert faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory or up to five years of community supervision. His sentencing date is set for Nov. 10.

Noah S. Kissinger, 34, of Greenville, was sentenced on two counts of violating a protection order, both felonies of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to up to 60 months of community supervision because his violations have not caused serious physical harm to himself or others, and Kissinger was sentenced to 75 days in jail with 72 days credit.

He is being placed in jail because it is the only way the housing unit he is being placed into will take him since Kissinger tested positive for alcohol and marijuana. The sober living facility will solve Kissinger’s homelessness and transportation issues due to being in town and walking distance from everything, and the housing will provide employment skills classes. Kissinger will be able to be in a controlled substance environment while also receiving the educational opportunities he needs in order to be a sustainable citizen.

Julie L. Bath, 49, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea from the Ohio Reformatory for Women, to a two count indictment of trafficking in methamphetamine, one a felony of the second degree and one a felony of the third degree.

Both counts carry a mandatory prison sentence. Count one carries two to eight years and a mandatory fine of $7,500, and count two carries one to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Both charges may be added together, but it is not required. She was placed under an Own Recognizance Bond for the Darke County case, as she is currently serving a sentence in prison until July of next year.

David Rohrer was appointed as her defense attorney, and the pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 17.

