Versailles Fourth Grader makes a big difference

VERSAILLES — On Aug. 16, Ashlyn Gibson, a fourth grader at Versailles Elementary, took it upon herself to donate every bit of her chore money to a wonderful cause.

When Gibson first heard about Safe Haven Baby Boxes she knew she had to help out. This organization helps mothers who no longer want, or cannot care for, their babies.

The mother can drop off their 30 day or younger babies at a “Safe Haven” baby box location without any cost, questions or paperwork. This is a saving grace and last resort for many moms without any resources left.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization has put faith into action by saving the lives of babies all over the nation. Since first being installed in 2016, this organization has saved over 120 lives who would have otherwise been aborted. Several states have these boxes at various locations, such as fire stations or medical facilities, in order to ensure the baby immediately gets taken to an emergency room and connected with the local foster programs.

Ohio has six locations, and the neighboring state of Indiana has 117 Safe Haven baby boxes. Gibson is only in the fourth grade, but she knew that she could make a difference in the lives of others.

After doing chores all summer and consistently praying for this organization, Gibson stepped outside her comfort zone and outside her community to attend Corner Shack in Greenville.

At a Tuesday meeting, Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes and author of Blessed to Have Been Abandoned: The Story of the Baby Box Lady, spoke to those in attendance. Gibson had just finished her soccer game and bravely walked up to Kelsey with her envelope in hand.

Gibson told her she wanted to make a difference. Kelsey explained where Ashlyn’s money would be going and how she would be able to buy some blankets for the newborn babies with Ashlyn’s special donation.

Gibson set an example for all that if a child with a pure heart can think beyond herself and make a difference, so can everyone else.

Thank you to Marty McCabe and Corner Shack for bringing in Monica Kelsey to the Tuesday night youth group. Any students desiring fellowship, snacks, and a great Biblical lesson can show up every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30p.m. at 6956 St. Rt. 121 North in Greenville.

If you want to learn more about the Safe Haven Baby Box program you can find them on Instagram, Facebook and their website can be found at shbb.org/.