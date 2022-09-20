Fort GreeneVille DAR dedicates markers

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) continues to preserve history and a link to America’s past through the placement or replacement of grave markers of those that served in the military. On Tuesday, the organization added to the long list of markers they have installed across the county and in the Greenville-Union Cemetery.

Two more grave markers were dedicated honoring men that served in the Civil War and World War I.

The marker for Alfred L. Reinheimer had been broken into three pieces and needed to be replaced. The Civil War veteran was born in Schuylkill County, PA in 1844. He served under General Ulysses S. Grant as a private in Company F Pennsylvania 116th Infantry during the Battle of Cold Harbor in Virginia. The battle claimed over 17,000 casualties, most of which were attributed to the Union Army. Reinheimer did not escape unscathed. He was injured on June 2, 1864. Reinheimer was discharged from the Army on July 24, 1865.

He eventually found his way to Darke County where he married Mary Ahrens on June 1, 1870. The couple had three children, Edward, Belle and Earl. In the Census of the time, Reinheimer’s occupation was listed as a peddler.

He died on Nov. 22, 1891, in Darke County.

World War I veteran Paul E. Curtis had never had a marker before Fort GreeneVille DAR started looking into his situation.

Curtis was born on Oct. 1, 1890, and entered the National Army in 1918. He served in several units, including the 159th Depot Brigade, Company C of the Machine Gun Battalion and the 64th Depot Brigade. He left the service with the rank of sergeant on Feb. 17, 1919.

Curtis was never married and was working the carnival business in Lumpkin, Ga. Where he died in a traffic accident on Dec. 6, 1945.

Both markers were made possible through an application made by the Fort GreeneVille DAR and the superintendent of the Greenville-Union Cemetery to the Veterans Administration.

In addition to Caroline Petitjean reading the information about each veteran, Karen Burkett offered a prayer at each dedication.

