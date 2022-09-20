Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Aug 31

WANTED PERSON – Around 8:17 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to an effort to assist Children’s Services with an issue. While at the residence the offender was located in the basement and it was found she had an active warrant for her arrest. Jeremy Jones was arrested in the process, and while officers were arresting Jones, they were informed Lesa Smith was also in the basement with methamphetamine on her. No methamphetamine was located, but she was arrested for a warrant out of Bellefontaine for failing to appear on a driving without a license charge. She was transported to the jail to be held on a $2,000 bond.

Sept. 2

ASSAULT – At 11:40 a.m. officers at Greenville High School learned that a fight had just taken place in the front west hall of the building. Two students were brought into the officer, a 16-year old and a 15-year old. The 15-year old stated the 16-year old had been bullying him for several months, and he had heard the 16-year old was planning on fighting him so he approached him and punched him in the face. The 16-year old confirmed he was at his locker when the 15-year old walked up and punched him in the face. Video footage confirmed the stories. Through investigation, the 16-year old was found guilty of bullying the 15-year old, and was issued a three-day in school suspension reference the messages he sent. The 15-year old was issued a citation reference assault, and suspended from school for five days.

Sept. 4

DRUGS – At 5:58 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Birt Street in reference to a burglary complaint. They had come home to find their residence had been ransacked and Long was sleeping in the male complainant’s vehicle out front. Long was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear for an arraignment on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Long was arrested and searched. During the search, a crystal substance wrapped in a US one dollar bill was located in a ‘watch pocket’. Long was transported to the jail and placed on a $525 bond.

Sept. 6

WANTED PERSON – At 10:28 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street to served a felony parole warrant. Prior to officers arrival, it was rumored that Dennis Yohey was staying at the residence. There was prior knowledge that Dennis had an active parole violation warrant. Officers arrested Yohey and confirmed his warrant with no bond. He was transported to the jail, and after transport, a small clear baggy filled with a green leafy substance was located. Yohey admitted to placing the baggy on the floorboard of the backseat.

Sept. 7

WANTED PERSON – At 10:26 a.m. officers arrested a known wanted person at the intersection of East Third Street and South Broadway Street. Christopher Winn was known to have a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of disorderly conduct with a $175 bond. Hew was arrested and transported to the jail.

Sept. 10

WANTED PERSON – At 9:59 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a separate incident. During the investigation, officers located Tyrone Randall walking in the parking lot. Randall had an active felony warrant out of Montgomery County for the original charge for larceny with no bond. Randall was arrested and transported to the jail to be released with no bond, as Montgomery County did not have anyone available to meet at the county line.

TRAFFIC STOP – At 8:55 p.m. officers on patrol observed a Jeep SUV traveling northbound on the 300 block of Chestnut Street, and the driver was recognized as Joseph McCreery. McCreery’s driving privileges were under a non-compliance suspension. A traffic stop was made, and he immediately stated he knew he was being pulled over, due to his license being suspended. The female passenger told the officer she had marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. She retrieved a bag from the trunk, which held three plastic bags containing a green leafy substance, and a grinder with green leafy residue inside. McCreery was issued a citation reference driving under suspension. The green leafy substances were placed into property and destroyed.

Sept. 12

FORGERY – At 8:07 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Ohio Street in reference to a forgery complaint. Upon arrival, the manager advised she was advised by one of her bartenders that someone had paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. She is not sure who paid her or when. There are no leads at this time.

Sept. 13

DOMESTIC – At 8:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a male trying to take a purse from a female, who was running from him. Officers arrived at the scene to find the door to the apartment wide open, and as they pulled up front, a female looked out at the cruiser and slammed the door closed. Frederick McCoy answered the door and stepped outside before the female, Lindsey Adams, came to the door and began yelling that she and McCoy were just having a disagreement as couples do, and she did not need the police. McCoy said Adams had left the house with his Nintendo Switch in her purse, and he was trying to get it back. He advised there was no physical altercation. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY – At 9:41 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Jackson Street in reference to a disorderly subject. Cole Sanders was in the lobby at Fram stating Austin Parkman had threatened him with a firearm. A statement from both parties and witnesses were obtained from the involved individuals and witnesses. Officers advised Sanders they were getting different stories about what was said to who and could not substantiate a threat toward his parents. Sanders still advised he wished to have charges pursued, and he was advised officers would confer with the Prosecutor and follow up with him. Both Sanders and Parkman were given Marsy’s Law papers and warned for Disorderly Conduct. Both subjects were then terminated from their employment with Fram. This case will be pending review from the Prosecutor.

Sept. 15

WANTED PERSON – At 6:05 p.m. a known wanted subject was apprehended in the 100 block of North Broadway Street. Trevor Newbauer had an active felony warrant for a probation violation with no bond. When the officer advised Newbauer of his warrant, he began quickly walking away before actively resisting by pulling away and testing his muscles, so the officers could not put his arms behind his back. Officers successfully placed him into handcuffs and charged him with obstructing official business reference, resisting his arrest and attempting to evade officers by running away. This charge will be enhanced to a felony of the fifth reference to him receiving a cut to his forearm and creating risk of physical harm to both him and the officer.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]