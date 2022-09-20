Darke county runners find success under the stars in Troy

Drew Terhall

TROY — It was a night filled with running at Troy High School as they hosted the Troy Twilight Invite on Sept. 17. Races started late in the evening and didn’t finish until late in the night.

The junior high girls started the event off. Clair Rammel from Greenville finished 16th with a time of 13:24.6. Ella Warren from Arcanum finished close behind at 18th with a time of 13:26.5. Savannah Beachler from Bradford finished 19th with a time of 13:27.8.

Ansonia had three girls finish with a personal best time. London Reichert finished 29th with a time of 13:45.8. Charlotte Barga finished 87th with a time of 15:34.2 and Elise Hahn finished 92nd with a time of 15:43.8.

For Mississinawa Valley, Tenlee Woodbury finished 32nd with a time of 13:49.4.

The junior high boys were up next.

From Ansonia, Bennett Lehman broke the junior high school record again with a time of 10:53.3. He finished sixth in the race. Brady Wright (15:02.3) and Kevin Johnson (15:57.2) also set new personal best times. Wright finished 170th and Johnson finished 194th.

Dash Thacker from Arcanum finished eighth with a time of 11:12.2. For Greenville, Hayden Burns finished 31st with a time of 11:48.1. Bradford’s Kyree Roberts finished 81st with a time of 12:57.2.

As a team, Greenville placed seventh.

The high school races were broken up into two divisions for the boys and girls. The Gray races took place first.

For the girls, Tessa Fine from Greenville took home first place with a time of 19:52. Taylee Woodbury from Mississinawa Valley placed third with a time of 20:05.9. Both schools also had a runner place in the top 30.

From Greenville, Jadyn Norris placed 19th with a time of 22:13.5. From Mississinawa Valley, Harley Hanes finished 28th with a time of 22:27.3.

For Ansonia, Olivia Creager finished 29th with a time of 22:31.3. Emily Kelly finished 127th with a new personal record time of 25:08.7.

For Arcanum, Kylee Freeman finished 31st with a time of 22:32.9. Megan Wood of Bradford finished 65th with a time of 23:59.7.

For the team finishes, Greenville finished third in the event. Mississinawa Valley finished 16th with Arcanum not too far behind finishing at 22nd. Bradford ended up finishing in 26th.

There was two runners in the Scarlet girls division for Arcanum. Brooklyn Miras finished 40th with a time of 20:28. Arianne Garrison finished 55th with a time of 20:50.5.

In the men’s Gray division, Trey Rammel from Greenville finished fifth with a time of 17:08.3. Green Wave runner Noah Stevens finished 15th with a time of 17:55.3.

For Arcanum, Ashton Paul finished 16th with a time of 17:58.3. Fellow Trojan Kolin Frazee was close behind, finishing 19th with a time of 18:03.5.

The Ansonia High School boys had a great personal day. Each runner ran for a personal best time in their event. Ethan Sparks finished 33rd with a time of 18:33.4. Ian Brown (181st. 20:55.4), Luken Longenecker (211st. 21:37.1), Gavin Stachler (233rd. 21:56.5) and Brayden Barnes (290th, 23:39.1) all had career best times.

In the Scarlet division for Ansonia, Matthew Lee finished 36th with an Ansonia High School record time of 16:53.2. Lee broke the record earlier in the season in the meet at Greenville.

“Man. What can I say about these young men? They set the tone for us in practice and they continue to work their way up the line. Every runner hit a PR tonight, some took minutes off their previous marks. That does not happen without a lot of hard work and persistence. We preach that in practice all the time. From stretches to cool down, you go hard and give it all you have. They have bought in to that formula and it’s paying off,” head coach Jason Wright said.

Bradford’s Hayden Nicodemus finished 110th with a time of 19:55.5. For the Blackhawks, Daniel Hartzell finished 124th with a time of 20:10.8.

The Railroaders did have a runner in the Scarlet division. Owen Canan finished 65th with a time of 17:26.1.

Most of these schools will compete in the Tour de Sewer in Versailles on Sept. 24. This time, they will be running in the morning. Races are set to start at 9 a.m.

