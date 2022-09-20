Fire Prevention Week Open House

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Fire Department will host an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and meet Arcanum’s firefighters and Sparky the fire dog, take a ride in a firetruck while enjoying free food, drinks and music. There will also be prizes for all the children. Careflight will also be at the event and the community will have the opportunity to watch firefighters battle a car fire. Guests will also be able to knock down five targets with a real fire hose. Come check out the fun at 208 S. Main Street on Oct. 8.

The Arcanum Alumni Association is looking for volunteers from the classes of 1998 and 1973 to join the Arcanum Alumni Association Advisory Committee. Next spring’s alumni event will be on April 15. Honored classes will be the 25-year class (1998) and the 50-year class (1973). Please email Vickie Rhodehamel if you are interested in helping to plan the event at [email protected] or text me at 937-423-3763. The Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church to begin next year’s planning.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will present on November 10th at 7:00 p.m. “in love & fidelity – George Sprecher Civil War Letters” – George Sprecher- Arcanum Post Master, Merchant, Father, and Civil War Veteran. George Sprecher served in the Civil War from 1861 until 1864 – Ohio 34th Regt. OVI Co. K. His great-great-grandson published a book using letters George sent home to his wife, Sarah Ann Renshaw Sprecher. Through Sprecher’s letters Fred Troutwine will share the experiences of a soldier as George Sprecher tells it. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

Greg Brown of Abbottsville Monuments donated the Designated Historical Site plaques for the Dayton Racquet Company on Albright Street and the childhood home of Brigadier General Edward Sigerfoos at 5 South Main Street. Thank you for your kind donation.

The Annual Christmas Bazaar at the AWTHS will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving. Mark your calendar and spread the word. Planned again this year is the 50-50 Raffle as well as Door Prizes and Saturday Free “Stuff” outside on the stage. Shoppers will be sure to want to check out the Christmas Bake Shoppe, it is always a popular part of the bazaar. Put these dates on your calendar, you don’t want to miss this event: Nov. 25 & 26 Christmas Bazaar Friday 5:30 – 8 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Arcanum Preservation Society has had two changes to the Board recently with Cole Morrie transitioning over to the Heritage Committee Chair and the addition of Paul Myers as the Finance Committee Chair. Both gentlemen are settling successfully into their new roles. In October they will be hosting a candy stop at the Opera House during Arcanum’s Trick or Treat. In December they will be hosting Caroling at the Opera House with three evenings of caroling by local talent on December 3, 10, and 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. They are also working on scheduling five tours of sister opera houses. These tours will be of Gloria Theatre (Urbana), West Liberty Opera House, Sorg Opera House (Hamilton), Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall and an old second floor opera house in downtown Greenville that is still being researched. More information will be shared when available.

Other updates from the APS include work continues on the window restoration project with approximately 25 percent of the windows having been completed in the first year of this multi-year project. Supplies and equipment have been delivered to the building for the exterior painting of the building trim. APS was awarded a small grant from the Darke County Foundation towards restoration of the front doors. The removal of the paneling on the first floor of the building is progressing. The former Mayor’s office will become a model for what will be done in the rest of the building.

Happy 93rd birthday to Mrs. Marilyn Graeff who celebrated her birthday last week. Congrats on reaching a great milestone in life; thank you for all your support and encouragement as my predecessor writing this column. I wish you good health and happiness in life. Happy birthday!

“Autumn is the antidote to stifling summer.” ~ Terri Guillemets

“Nostalgia―that’s autumn, dreaming through September. Just a million lovely things I will always remember.” ~Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis